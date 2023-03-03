Saleng nets a hat-trick as Pirates put four past Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates welcomed back coach Jose Riveiro back into the bench with a convincing 4-1 victory over Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership fixture, with Monnapule Saleng scoring a hat-trick at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

It was a great return for Riveiro, who missed two games due to suspension, and Saleng was in a great mood to make his coach smile, especially after losing to Kaizer Chiefs in their last game.

The Buccaneers had a perfect start into the match, with a beautiful build-up leading into attack that ended with Saleng giving the visitors a lead in the sixth minute with a cheeky back-heal.

Swallows were attempting to catch Bucs defence with long balls by trying to play Tawanda Macheke, but he was well guarded by Sandile Mthethwa and Tapelo Xoki, with most of his balls being dispossessed.

In the 27th minute, Pirates almost got a second goal following a poor clearance in the Birds box by Pentjie Zulu landed in Saleng’s feet, but he was unfortunate to see his first time shot go wide.

The home side was struggling to make any threats at Pirates goals. But they came closer towards the later stages of the first half from a dangerous looking free-kick by Lindokuhle Mtshali, but it didn’t find Swallows player inside the box and Bucs went into the in the lead.

Bucs became ruthless in the second half wanted to wrap up the game quickly. It took only one minute for the visitors to get a second goal as Saleng’s low cross into the box was slotted into the net by Terence Dzvukamanja to give Bucs a 2-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Saleng would go on to grab his brace and made 3-0 for the Sea Robbers, making it harder for the Birds to try and come back.

With all hope of staging a come-back lost, the home side managed to get a consolation goal thanks to Mthokozisi Shabule to make it 3-1.

But, Saleng was not finished for the night and the Pirates winger sealed the win by getting his third goal of the match and fourth for Pirates as the visitors bounced back to winning ways.