Zwane longing for sweet taste of Champions League football

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane may not say it publicly, but he may feel he was robbed of a chance to win Kaizer Chiefs the biggest trophy on the continent.



ALSO READ: TS Galaxy boss ‘trying to get money to pay salaries’

This was when he was suddenly demoted back to assistant coach two seasons ago with Chiefs going to the Caf Champions League final.

Zwane had guided the team from the semifinals and past difficult opponents to the final as a stand-in coach following Gavin Hunt’s firing.

The team was looking good but their chances against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly were not great.

But there was hope they could cause the biggest upset ever seen in the continental championship.

It is now history that with Stuart Baxter harshly installed as head coach, the campaign fell on its face.

But Zwane liked the feeling of playing in that competition brought to the team and is now looking to get back into it.

Chance to eliminate Richards Bay

He said that having tasted the sweetness of the Champions League football, it is something he wants to do again.

“We would love to be out there again because I have tasted the sweetness of being in the Champions League,” said Zwane.



ALSO READ: Mulenga suggests Kambole was ‘pushed out’ by Chiefs players

“And that’s the only time we can grow as a team and players as well. The players will grow by participating in such a demanding and competitive league.

“So, that will be good for us and the supporters. The history of this club means we must compete at that level year-in and year-out,” added Zwane.

But for Chiefs to get to the Champions League next season, they will need to finish second to Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.

Chiefs are currently in fifth place and six points behind second placed SuperSport United.

And their fluctuating results this season do not give hope that they can win the race for second spot where they are running against Orlando Pirates, SuperSport and Richards Bay.

“I’ll be honest, we plan to win each and every game – even though the results have been fluctuating,” said Zwane.

Chiefs have a chance to eliminate Richards Bay from the race for second spot this weekend.

Zwane’s side play the Natal Rich Boys at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.