Hunt targets 30 points after another Stellies win

'Now we have to keep going and get to 30 points as quickly as we can,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt wants his side to get to 30 points as fast as possible after a second successive Betway Premiership win on Friday eased their relegation worries.

Hunt’s Stellies up to ninth

The Cape Winelands side beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium, Ibrahim Jabaar’s first half strike enough to move them up to ninth in the table with 22 points from 18 matches.

It was a fine victory over an in-form Usuthu, and came just a few days after Stellies had stunned Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium.

“We have played so many games in the last couple of weeks,” said Hunt after the match.

“I was expecting a downturn after Tuesday, but I thought we were good in the first half. We started brightly. We said they (AmaZulu) would have more impetus in the second half but we still had good opportunities to kill the game off and didn’t.

“It was a bit frustrating and the last five minutes was a bit helter-skelter. But it was good to win and get out of the relegation fight. Now we have to keep going and get to 30 points as quickly as we can.”

Stellenbosch were awarded a bizarre penalty in the second half as AmaZulu Darren Johnson clearly got his foot to the ball but was adjudge by the referee to have fouled Devin Titus. Jabaar ballooned the spot kick over the bar.

‘Never a penalty’

“That was never a penalty,” admitted Hunt.

“I don’t know what it was for. Sometimes justice is done. But I would have been upset if we drew the game.

“There was a bit of argy bargy over who took the penalty so you can blame me. But it was harsh (the decision).”

Stellenbosch are back in action this evening as they travel to Mangaung to take on Siwelele FC in their next Premiership match.