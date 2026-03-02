PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Hunt targets 30 points after another Stellies win

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

2 March 2026

11:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'Now we have to keep going and get to 30 points as quickly as we can,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Gavin Hunt - Stellenbosch

Gavin Hunt will hope to make it three wins in a row as Stellies take on Siwelele on Tuesday evening. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt wants his side to get to 30 points as fast as possible after a second successive Betway Premiership win on Friday eased their relegation worries. 

Hunt’s Stellies up to ninth

The Cape Winelands side beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium, Ibrahim Jabaar’s first half strike enough to move them up to ninth in the table with 22 points from 18 matches. 

ALSO READ: Cardoso reveals difficult task of managing star-studded Sundowns

It was a fine victory over an in-form Usuthu, and came just a few days after Stellies had stunned Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium. 

“We have played so many games in the last couple of weeks,” said Hunt after the match. 

“I was expecting a downturn after Tuesday, but I thought we were good in the first half. We started brightly. We said they (AmaZulu) would have more impetus in the second half but we still had good opportunities to kill the game off and didn’t. 

“It was a bit frustrating and the last five minutes was a bit helter-skelter. But it was good to win and get out of the relegation fight. Now we have to keep going and get to 30 points as quickly as we can.”

Stellenbosch were awarded a bizarre penalty in the second half as AmaZulu Darren Johnson clearly got his foot to the ball but was adjudge by the referee to have fouled Devin Titus. Jabaar ballooned the spot kick over the bar. 

‘Never a penalty’

“That was never a penalty,” admitted Hunt. 

“I don’t know what it was for. Sometimes justice is done. But I would have been upset if we drew the game.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Sebelebele revels in derby win

“There was a bit of argy bargy over who took the penalty so you can blame me. But it was harsh (the decision).” 

Stellenbosch are back in action this evening as they travel to Mangaung to take on Siwelele FC in their next Premiership match. 

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Gavin Hunt Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room
South Africa ‘It was war’: Men recruited to fight for Russia describe treatment on the frontlines – report

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News