Shalulile scores brace as Sundowns put Arrows to the sword

Mamelodi Sundowns eased to a 4-0 thumping win over Golden Arrows in a Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



Substitute Peter Shalulile was the star of the show as his brace helped the Brazilians claim all three points in front of their home fans.

Lucas Ribeiro and Teboho Mokoena were also on the score-sheet in the one-way traffic in Tshwane.

The win restores Sundowns’ six-point lead at the top of the log standings over second-placed Orlando Pirates who have a game in hand.



Masandawana are now on 36 points after 13 matches and the win will be a confidence booster ahead of Wednesday’s Tshwane derby against city rivals SuperSport United.

Sundowns lacked the cutting edge in the opening 35 minutes of the game. Although there were flashes of individual brilliance from Ribeiro, there was simply no fluidity in their overall play. That all changed when Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso brought on Shalulile in the 37th minute with Sphelele Mkhulise making way.

The Namibian striker made an immediate impact by winning a penalty six minutes after his introduction. After Arrows goalkeeper Ismail Watenga parried Shalulile’s header back into play, the Ugandan shot-stopper tripped the striker who was following up on the rebound in the 43rd minute.

Referee Christopher Kistoor pointed to the spot and Ribeiro stepped up to score from 12 yards out to give Sundowns the lead on the stroke of half time. The Brazilian midfielder has now found the back of the net on seven occasions in the league.

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was turned into a spectator for large parts of the game. The Bafana Bafana captain hardly had a save to make against a defensively-minded Arrows team that showed little desire in troubling Williams’ goal.

Shalulile doubled his side’s lead with a clinical finish in the 65th minute after being set up by Iqraam Rayners inside the box. The veteran striker controlled well before riffling past a helpless Watenga in the Arrows goal.

Shalulile completed his brace in the 80th minute with a simple tap-in after good work by Ribeiro on the left to set him up.



Mokoena’s deflected shot from outside the box sneaked past Watenga with five minutes of regulation time left to play.