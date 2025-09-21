‘Has-been’ Grobler keeps Sekhukhune United on top

The son of a professional footballer struck in the third minute of added time.

Bradley Grobler, a 37-year-old forward once dismissed as a ‘has-been’, snatched a dramatic 1-0 win for surprise South African league leaders Sekhukhune United over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The son of a professional footballer struck in the third minute of added time in northern city Polokwane, which enabled Sekhukhune to retain a one-point lead over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



“Several seasons ago a number of coaches said I was a has-been and too old for top-flight football,” said the leading Premiership scorer this season with five goals after matchday seven.

“Scoring the late winner was a relief as I did squander a good chance to put the ball in the net early in the first half, and let another opportunity slip after half-time.”

But the striker Sekhukhune coach and former South Africa midfielder Eric Tinkler calls “a sniper” made no mistake with the match seemingly destined to finish goalless.

Inrushing Grobler soared above Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa and nodded the ball into the net after a cross to the far post.

“Some of my assistants were worried that Bradley was tiring in the hot conditions and said we should consider substituting him. Luckily, we did not,” said Tinkler.

Grobler started against Arrows after scoring twice in a 3-1 midweek victory over previously unbeaten Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg.

Sekhukhune have 19 points from seven matches, one more than former African champions Sundowns, who beat Durban City 3-1 near Pretoria as they chase a ninth straight league title.

The leaders were promoted to the Premiership in 2021 and finished fourth in the past two seasons to qualify twice for the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, where they made little impact.



South African clubs can field five foreigners, but Sekhukhune used only one, Zambian goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, against mid-table Arrows.

Durban-based Arrows also conceded in added time three days ago to lose 2-1 away to Polokwane City.