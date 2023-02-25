Soweto derby, how Chiefs and Pirates may line-up.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates undoubtedly remains the most anticipated fixture in the DStv Premiership with the FNB Stadium expected to be packed to capacity on Saturday.

There is a lot at stake when it comes to this match. No matter the team’s form or log position, what the fans want to see is seeing their respective walking away as winners at the end of the day in order to enjoy bragging rights.

The Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates also brings a lot of debate in terms of who should start the game and who should not.

Both sets of the teams haven’t really been consistent in getting positive results in the league this season, but Pirates have an advantage looking at how they fared in the last few weeks.

At Chiefs there is a lot that still needs to be fixed and the club’s supporters are growing impatient with the lack of good results for the club. There is also a fight to finish as high as they can in the log, particularly in Caf club competition spots, which makes this fixture very important for both teams.

Here, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe looks at possible line-ups he thinks could work out for both Chiefs and Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs XI

GK: Brandon Petersen

CB: Zitha Kwinika

CB: Edmilson

LB: Sifiso Hlanti

RB: Siyabonga Ngezana

CM: Yusuf Maart

CM: Siyethemba Sithebe

RW: Keagan Dolly

LW: Ashley du Preez

AM: Mduduzi Shabalala

ST: Christian Saile

Substitutes: Happy Mashiane, Samkelo Zwane, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Geroge Matlou, Wandile Duba, Phathutshedzo Nange, Eric Mathoho and Itumeleng Khune

Orlando Pirates XI

GK: Sipho Chaine

CB: Tapelo Xoki

CB: Innocent Maela

LB: Paseka Mako

RB: Bandile Shandu

CM: Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

CM: Thabang Monare

LW: Vincent Pule

RW: Monnapule Saleng

AM: Thembinkosi Lorch

ST: Kermit Erasmus

Substitutes: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Makhehleni Makhaula, Miguel Timm, Kabelo Dlamini, Sandile Mthethwa, James Monyane and Ben Motshwari.