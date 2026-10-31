Soweto derby – How Pirates’ players rated

We look at how the Buccaneers' players rated in the Soweto derby.

Orlando Pirates edged Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday to move to the move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings.



We look at how the Buccaneers’ players rated in the Soweto derby.

Orlando Pirates player ratings

Sipho Chaine 8/10

Chaine made a series of outstanding saves in the first half to keep his side in the match. The Bafana Bafana Bafana goalkeeper did well to make himself bigger to deny Wandile Duba in the first half to keep Pirates in the game.

Deon Hotto – 6/10

The Namibian international was deployed in the unfamiliar right-back position, but he did well to keep Chiefs at bay. He was moved to the left back in the second half.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 7/10

After starting from the bench in Pirates’ 3-0 win over Milford FC in the Carling Knockout last 1 round last weekend, the Pirates skipper was recalled into the starting line-up, and he did well.

Lehlohonolo Seema – 7/10

Seema looked suspect in Pirates’ last game against Milford, but he was rock solid against Chiefs. He also helped Pirates in attack.

Nkosikhona Ndaba 5/10

Ndaba struggled to contain Mfundo Vilakazi and was replaced by Ghampani Lungu at the start of the second half.

Thalente Mbatha – 5/10

Mbatha, who is usually the man that protects Pirates in attack, struggled to contain the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala. It did not come as a surprise when he was replaced by Mpho Padime just before the hour mark.

Simphiwe Selepe 6/10

Selepe did well to link the Pirates defence to the attack, but his tackles were often late. But he did well to keep the shape in the centre of the midfield.

Thapelo Mokobodi 9/10

Mokobodi was the difference between the sides; he created chances for Pirates and also helped in defence. He was playing in his first Soweto derby but deservedly walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Simphiwe Masilela – 6/10

So much was expected from the Pirates youngster, but he had a relatively quiet game by his standards. He did well in the first half, but was quiet in the second.

Tshepang Moremi 8/10

Moremi was at his usual best for Pirates and was unlucky not to win the Man-of-the-Match award. The Bafana Bafana winger scored a winner for the Buccaneers.

Yanela Mbuthuma 6/10

Mbuthuma was recalled into the starting line-up in place of Evidence Makgopa, who started the previous game against Milford FC. He kept the Chiefs’ defenders busy, but looked tired in the second half.