Soweto derby – How Chiefs’ players rated

We look at how the Buccaneers' players rated in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.



We look at how the Buccaneers’ players rated in the Soweto derby on Saturday.



Kaizer Chiefs player ratings

Brandon Petersen 6/10



Generally had a good game in goal for Chiefs and made a couple of good saves to keep them in the game. He can’t be faulted for the first goal, which came off a huge deflection from one of his defenders.

Reeve Frosler 5/10

He got a yellow card in the first half, which made things a bit difficult. And after doing a good job in keeping Tshepang Moremi in the first half, let him slip in the second and the Pirates winger scored the second goal for the winning goal for the Buccaneers.

Inacio Miguel 4/10

After making crucial blocks in the first half to keep Chiefs in the game, Miguel was often found wanting and late with his tackles. He got a red card in the referee’s optional time for a second bookable offence.

Thabo Moloisane 6/10

Moloisane had a relatively good game alongside Miguel at centre back for Chiefs, but their failed offside trap led to the first goal for Pirates, which was scored by Yanela Mbuthuma.

Paseka Mako 6/10

Mako had a good game against his former team, but the likes of Thapelo Mokobodi were able to find space behind him at times; he did generally well for Chiefs.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa 6/10

“The OX” kept things simple at central midfield, but offered little going forward as most of his passes went backwards.

Lebohang Maboe 6/10

Maboe had a quiet game for Chiefs and offered little in attack, but just like Mthethwa, he kept things simple for Amakhosi in the middle of the park.

Mduduzi Shabalala 8/10

Shabalala was Chiefs’ Man of the Match. He caused a lot of problems for Pirates, and he launched several attacks for Chiefs in the middle. He was the second-best man of the match behind Pirates’ Mokobodi.

Mfundo Vilakazi 7/10

Vilakazi caused a lot of problems for the Pirates defence, especially in the first half. It was through his shot, which Sipho Chaine failed to hang onto, that led to Chiefs’ equaliser.

Pule Mmodi 6/10

He scored Chiefs’ equaliser on the half-hour mark, but did not do much to trouble the Pirates defence. The former Golden Arrows man played in patches for Chiefs.

Wandile Duba 6/10

Chiefs’ danger man Duba was kept quiet for most of the game by the Pirates defenders. He wasted a glorious chance to put Chiefs in the lead in the first half when he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Chaine.