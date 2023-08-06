Xoki urges Pirates to focus on next game after Stellies loss

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says there is no time to feel sorry for themselves and look forward to their next match after their disappointing start into the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

Pirates were stunned 1-0 by Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio van Wyk scored the only goal of the match for Stellies, with the 21-years old winger beating Sipho Chaine with a low shot just before half-time as Xoki and the rest of the Bucs defence failed to catch up with the speedy winger.

Xoki reckons they should leave the loss behind and focus on their next game against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

“It’s not the way we wanted to start, utterly disappointed with the result. But we can take the positives from the game, looking forward to the next game on Tuesday. There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to pick ourselves up and make sure we are ready for the game,” Xoki told the club’s media.



“We have to stay positive, there is no other way. The games are coming thick and fast, so we need three points as soon as possible. We just have to look forward to the game and make sure we get ready. Now it’s time to recover and make sure we are as fresh as possible for Tuesday.”



Royal AM played to a goalless draw against neighbours AmaZulu FC in league opener on Saturday.