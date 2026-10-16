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Sukazi reveals Chiefs response to Galaxy ‘donkey’ jibe

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

16 October 2026

09:15 am

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'I saw a WhatsApp message from Jessica with three question marks on this (photo),' said the TS Galaxy chairman.

Tim Sukazi - TS Galaxy

Tim Sukazi has allowed a social media post by TS Galaxy depicting Kaizer Chiefs as a donkey to stay online. Picture: Backpagepix

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TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi said he received a message from Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial director Jessica Motaung, after a photo published on his side’s social media accounts depicting Chiefs as a donkey.

Galaxy’s Chiefs banter

The photo, published after Chiefs had drawn TS Galaxy in the last 16 of the Carling Black Label Knockout, shows Chiefs depicted as a donkey but looking in the mirror and seeing a lion.

Chiefs are the most popular side in the country but it has been over 20 years since they last won the Betway Premiership. Amakhosi’s only major trophy, in fact, since that league triumph, is the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

Galaxy’s social media team were clearly making a joke about Chiefs’ over-inflated opinion of themselves.

Sukazi – ‘It depends on the beholder’

“I picked up on this late,” said Sukazi this week in an interview with Metro FM.

“My law practice is very busy. I saw a WhatsApp message from Jessica with three question marks on this (photo).

“It think it is more banter, leading up to the cup match,” he added.

“It depends on the beholder. Chiefs fans probably think otherwise and other people do love it. The boundary is thin, I maybe would have preferred to see the logo on the lion’s head than the other animal!.”

In terms of that thin boundary, Galaxy deleted a cartoon last season, that deemed to depict Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe chasing a Galaxy player with a brown envelope. This was after Galaxy had lost 6-0 to Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Tim Sukazi TS Galaxy F.C.
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