Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘R4 million offer’ for star winger

Kaizer Jr tabled a R4m offer," Sukazi told Metro FM.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr offered R4 million to the Rockets for 22-year-old winger Seluleko Mahlambi.

Mahlambi chased by Chiefs

Mahlambi, who is the younger brother of former Bidvest Wits star Phakamani Mahlambi, was rumoured to be wanted by Chiefs in the recent PSL transfer window.

“There’s never been a monetary offer outside Kaizer Chiefs … Kaizer Jr tabled a R4m offer,” Sukazi told Metro FM.

“It wasn’t good enough in my view.

“Seluleko .. he should be on R10 million and above at least; that’s his number, he’s young and Kaizer was not prepared to budge.

“R4-million was the number. He stood his ground and we stood our ground.”

A slow start to this season

Mahlambi had six goals and six assists last season for Galaxy, attracting the attention of Chiefs.

This season, he has not yet got off the mark in either the goals or assists column, as Galaxy have struggled, winning just one of six league matches.