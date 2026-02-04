Cardoso issues fresh Williams and Saleng injury update

‘Let's see if he makes it for the weekend and that's what we're trying to work on,’ he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has provided an injury update of some key players ahead of their Nedbank Cup round of 32 clash against Gomora United.

The Portuguese coach is expected to reshuffle his pack for the cup tie against the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Team captain Ronwen Williams missed the last two matches against Sekhukhune United and Al-Hilal through injury, while new signing Monnapule Saleng is yet to make his debut for Sundowns following his move from Orlando Pirates.

“Ronwen Williams had a small thing on one of the abductors and it’s not a muscle injury but more of a syndrome,” Cardoso explained.

“What it means is that it’s not a long term injury and we’re hoping to have him back as quickly as possible. Let’s see if he makes it for the weekend and that’s what we’re trying to work on.

“Saleng has responded very positively and when I spoke about him, I said in a very negative approach that we might have him out for two months because I also wanted to take away the pressure off him. I believe it will not be necessary for him (to be out) for all that time.”

Denis Onyango is likely to retain his place in goal in the absence of Williams, despite having picked up a knock in the 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal. According to Cardoso, defenders Mothobi Mvala and Zuko Mdunyelwa are still some distance away from making a full return.

“Denis had a small problem but he will be back for this match and we trust him. Mothobi Mvala, he’s a player that comes from having a surgery on the knee,” he added.

“He had a conservative treatment on his knee that allowed to start with us at the beginning of the season but unfortunately, he had to go back for another surgery.

“He’s in the last stages and we believe in the next two or three weeks, he will train normally with the team. Besides them, we have Zuko who had a muscle injury in one session. It’s not a big thing but it will take him out for one month.”