Sundowns could benefit from Pirates defeat, says Mngqithi

Ntokozo Gumede

The pain that was inlficted on Mamelodi Sundowns by Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the MTN8 may have given Masandawana a glimpse of what is to come in the Caf Champions League next year.



The Happy People are celebrating head coach Jose Riveiro’s first final in South African football after they thumped Downs 3-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.



If you cared to watch the match, you might have noticed that the Buccaneers were all over Sundowns, launching wave-after-wave of attacks, while Sundowns struggled to make any meaningful advances forward.



This, according to Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi, gave them an idea of what they are going to face in the continent’s premium club competition.



Mngqithi said Sundowns had become accustomed to playing against teams with reinforced defences. But Pirates presented a different ball game, which would help them to work on their rear-guard.



“Normally in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, you get teams that are coming at you and not sitting back at all. That is probably one area of our game that we have to improve because some teams force us to see how we can defend.” said Mngqithi.



“The PSL teams teach us how to break down a low block, which is what we are getting week-in and week-out.



“But in terms of us being challenged and put under pressure by teams that are of equal strength to us, we are not getting that a lot. But I must say that there is tremendous improvement in terms of how Pirates are playing. Structurally they do a lot of good things,” he added.



The draw for the Champions League group stages is scheduled for next month.



Sundowns now shift their focus to the DStv Premiership, where they hope to create some breathing space between themselves and chasers Richards Bay and SuperSport United.



Sundowns, on 22 points, are ahead of the Natal Rich Boys on goal difference at the top but have two games in hand.



They hope to make the most of the advantage when they visit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium this evening.