Sundowns down City again to extend Premiership lead

Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews and Nuno Santos net for Masandawana in a 3-0 win.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved five points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership with a 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

Sundowns in charge

Orlando Pirates have a game in hand on Masandawana, but are running out of time if they are to stop Miguel Cardoso’s side grabbing a ninth consecutive Premiership title.

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Sundowns know that victories over Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele and TS Galaxy in their last three matches will be enough to take the title, whatever Pirates do.

The game against Amakhosi on Wednesday at Loftus poses perhaps the most intriguing test, but first Pirates will need to put the pressure on by winning at Stellenbosch a day earlier.

Sundowns had struggled to create chances at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday, a fixture scheduling quirk seeing these two sides meet twice in the Premiership in the space of five days.

In Tshwane, however, they dominated from the off and were two goals up and cruising after 56 minutes. City created little but Rise and Shine captain Puleng Marema did miss a penalty that could have made for a nervy last 30 minutes or so for the home side.

Sundowns were clearly probing a Polokwane City weakness by using the width at Loftus, taking every opportunity to cross the ball into the Rise and Shine penalty area.

Rayners had a fantastic chance when he got on the end of a Teboho Mokoena cross, but headed straight into the arms of City goalkeeper Lindokuhle Matebula.

Rayners on target

Tashreeq Matthews and Jayden Adams also headed straight at Mathebula, but it only took 33 minutes for Sundowns to go in front. And it was a case of City not heeding the warning as Mokoena sent in another cross and this time Rayners headed into the corner of the net.

It was the Sundowns striker’s 12 league goal of the season and Masandawana fans could breath a sigh of relief as an awkward landing after scoring did not prove serious.

Matthews blazed a shot just over the bar five minutes after the break.

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But the Sundowns winger made no mistake in the 56th minute, cutting in from the right and curling a brilliant finish past Mathebula.

City wasted a lifeline as they were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute for a handball by Aubrey Modiba. Marema slipped as he ran in to take the spot kick and put the ball over the bar.

Sundowns sealed the win in the 85th minute as two substitutes combined. A deft flick from Brayan Leon set up Nuno Santos and he drilled a finish between the legs of Mathebula