Sundowns fight back to see off Durban City

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

20 September 2025

10:14 pm

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate during a Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Durban City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns showed character to come from behind to beat Durban City 3-1 in a lively Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Goals from Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners sealed all three points for the Brazilians in Tshwane.

The visitors stunned the home crowd into silence when they struck the first goal of the evening against the run of play in the 13th minute. A corner kick swung into the box found Joslin Kamatuka, whose glancing header deflected off Arthur Sales before creeping past Ronwen Williams.

That early setback sparked Sundowns into action, and they found their equaliser in the 21st minute. Allende was on hand to finish off a neat move, levelling matters with a composed strike.

Ten minutes before the interval, Matthews turned the game on its head with a crisp finish to hand the Brazilians the lead.

City had a golden opportunity to head into half-time level after Malibongwe Khoza pulled Bokang Mokwena’s shirt in the box. The referee pointed to the spot, but Kamatuka was denied from 12 yards by Williams, who guessed correctly by diving to his right to preserve Sundowns’ lead. 

After the break, Sundowns tightened their grip on the contest as Rayners continued his fine form in front of goal, making it 3-1 in the 66th minute with a clinical effort into the bottom corner. The striker, who also netted in the midweek 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants, has now taken his tally to five league goals this season, drawing level with Sekhukhune United’s Bradley Grobler at the top of the scoring charts.

Despite City’s spirited first-half showing, they were outplayed in the second period as Miguel Cardoso’s side displayed greater intensity and composure.

The victory will encourage the Sundowns coach after his team were left frustrated in midweek. They showed both grit and quality to turn the game around.

Sundowns remain second on the table with 18 points from eight matches, just one point adrift of leaders Sekhukhune United, who still have a game in hand.

For City, the defeat was a reminder of the harsh realities of top-flight football, their bright start faded after the interval, leaving them unable to match Sundowns’ depth and power.

