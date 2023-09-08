Sundowns not celebrating yet after reaching final

Masandawana will now lock-horns with Double Actions Ladies in the final on Friday.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies winger Chuene Morifi has admitted that they didn’t have it easy against Green Buffaloes.



This comes after Banyana BaStyle beat Zambian outfit 3-1 to reach the final of the Cosafa Caf Champions League qualifiers at Harry Gwala Stadium last Wednesday.

Morifi, who was named Player of the Match after a splendid performance for Sundowns, admits that it was a difficult encounter against Buffaloes, who beat them in the final of the same tournament last year.

“The game proved to be quite challenging because we initially expected them to deploy a low block, but they surprised us by matching us pound for pound. Our coaches played a crucial role in helping us settle into the game,” said Chuene.

“For us, this match felt like the beginning of the tournament, and mentally, we were prepared for whatever they threw at us. While we are pleased with the result, we are not celebrating just yet. We have another tough game coming up in the final and we are eagerly anticipating the challenge ahead.”

Banyana Ba Style midfielder Boitumelo Rabale shared Morifi’s sentiments in terms of the difficulty of the game.

“I am very happy that we secured the victory because the game was far from easy. Green Buffaloes were the reason we were not able to defend our title last year. While reaching the final is a significant achievement, our journey is not complete until we reclaim the Caf Champions League itself,” said the midfielder.



“Before that, we have a final game to prepare for and I am eagerly looking forward to it. The team has shown great determination and skill, and I have every confidence that we can finish this journey on a triumphant note.”

