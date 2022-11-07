It’s been great being part of Pirates, says Timm after winning MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Miguel Timm has described his first few months of being an Orlando Pirates player as a fulfilling and continuing journey, which is set to bear more fruit after he won his first silverware with the club.



The midfield maestro joined Pirates at the beginning of the season, and he already has something to show for his efforts, having played a huge role in the club’s success in clinching the MTN8.



Timm featured four times for the Buccaneers in the Wafa-Wafa tournament, but the final of the competition where they managed to beat AmaZulu 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend will remain in his memory forever, after his excellent performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match Award.



“It’s been great being part of Pirates, I’ve been enjoying each and every moment,” said Timm, who has been called up to the Bafana Bafana provisional squad for this month’s friendlies against Angola and Mozambique.



“Another thing is that I have always put hard work in because I want to add value to the team and I always want to give my all when I’m given a chance to play.



“The guys are also working hard and we always push each other at training to make sure that we are at our level best.



“I am really happy to have been able to be part of this Pirates team that has made history. Coming into the game, we kept our focus – we all wanted to lift the cup at the end of the day. That helped us a lot because it showed that we all had one common goal.”



Timm has also made himself one of the fan favourites at the club, with every play he makes being followed by a chant of “Timm!” from the supporters.



The former Bidvest Wits, Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants player appreciates the love he is getting from the Ghost, and he says the Pirates player are always looking to make them proud.



“Our fans have been with us since the start of the season, during bad and good times. We have to show them that we appreciate them.”



Timm and company will be looking at winning another trophy in the Carling Black Cup, where they face Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinal, while AmaZulu will do battle with Sundowns in a four-team one day tournament at FNB Stadium on Saturday.