Sundowns’ Rayners expects tough test against Golden Arrows

"Knockout games are always difficult to play because you don't know what to expect from the other team," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is expecting a difficult challenge when they take on Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Sundowns welcome Abafana Bes’thende to Loftus Versfeld as they look to book their place in the last four and move a step closer to another piece of domestic silverware.

The Tshwane giants head into the encounter in good form, having recorded back-to-back victories across all competitions. However, Rayners is well aware that knockout football presents a different kind of challenge.

The two sides are certainly familiar with each other, having already met three times this season. Sundowns have won two of those encounters, while Arrows have claimed one victory.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Rayners admitted that knockout matches are always difficult to navigate, but believes his side have what it takes to overcome the challenge.

“Knockout games are always difficult to play because you don’t know what to expect from the other team,” he said.

“But we know how to win games like this, especially when it becomes difficult. Our coaches will analyse the game to give us feedback and information about Golden Arrows.”

Sundowns will also draw confidence from their previous knockout encounters against Arrows. The sides played out a 3-3 aggregate draw in the MTN8 semi-finals earlier this season, with Masandawana progressing to the final on the away-goals rule.

Rayners is now hoping to help his side secure another victory and reach the Carling Knockout semi-finals.

“I hope we will advance to the semi-finals. For us as a team, we always try to get opportunities against Arrows,” he added.

“But we just had to make sure we punish them as early as possible. Once we score first, then we know the game will open up.”

Sundowns will take confidence from their most recent meeting with Arrows, having secured a narrow 2-1 victory in a Betway Premiership encounter in September.