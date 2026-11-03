Chiefs set to sign Bafana winger Mokwena – Reports

Mokwana was a free agent after leaving Esperance by mutual agreement.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to sign Bafana Bafana and former Esperance and Sekhukhune United winger Elias Mokwana, according to various reports.

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– Elias Mokwana set to join Kaizer Chiefs after agreeing terms. ✌️

– PSL players to have pension fund 💰 #sabcsport411 pic.twitter.com/sUoiBhR8Y4 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) November 2, 2026

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Kaizer Chiefs have agreed personal terms with Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana! 🚨🟡✌️@FARPostZA understands the 27-year-old is expected to undergo his medical later this week before completing his free… pic.twitter.com/I81bxtsBMm — Mthokozisi Dube (@dube_mthoko) November 2, 2026

Mokwana has been a free agent since September after reaching a mutual agreement with Tunisian giants Esperance to terminate his contract.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan from Esperance at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hazem. He joined Esperance in August 2024 from Babina Noko, and grabbed seven goals and four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Tunisian giants.

In Saudi Arabia, Mokwana managed one goal and three assists in 26 appearances for Al-Hazem. Mokwana was in Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, but he played just 20 minutes in total in the tournament and was not part of the Bafana squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Chiefs will hope Mokwana can add some experience and potency to their attack. Amakhosi have had mixed results this season under new French head coach Fernando Da Cruz.