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Chiefs set to sign Bafana winger Mokwena – Reports

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Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

3 November 2026

08:39 am

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Mokwana was a free agent after leaving Esperance by mutual agreement.

Elias Mokwana - Esperance

Elias Mokwana has joined Kaizer Chiefs, according to various reports. Picture:Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

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Kaizer Chiefs are set to sign Bafana Bafana and former Esperance and Sekhukhune United winger Elias Mokwana, according to various reports.

Mokwana has been a free agent since September after reaching a mutual agreement with Tunisian giants Esperance to terminate his contract.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan from Esperance at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hazem. He joined Esperance in August 2024 from Babina Noko, and grabbed seven goals and four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Tunisian giants.

In Saudi Arabia, Mokwana managed one goal and three assists in 26 appearances for Al-Hazem. Mokwana was in Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, but he played just 20 minutes in total in the tournament and was not part of the Bafana squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Chiefs will hope Mokwana can add some experience and potency to their attack. Amakhosi have had mixed results this season under new French head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

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Betway Premiership Esperance Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)
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