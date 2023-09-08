Tau on his relationship with Broos, on Foster’s impact in EPL

"Sometimes you have to be honest with yourself," the 29-year-old said about his relationship with the outspoken coach.

From the outside looking in, it would seem like Percy Tau and Hugo Broos have a love-hate relationship with the Bafana Bafana coach often critical of his star striker in the past.



Tau has had to overcome his injuries and get back in top form for Al Ahly and Bafana.



Broos previously challenged Tau to get back to his best and he responded in emphatic style to propel his Egyptian club to win the 2022/23 Caf Champions League. Tau also helped South Africa qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.



“I was coming back from two injuries and I was not feeling the same. I’m trying to run in the game and it’s not the same because I’m not fit. At some point I sat down with the coach and I said ‘I’m not match-fit and I’m coming back from an injury and I don’t feel okay’ and he asked me what was the plan and I told him I want to go back and work hard.



“I went back and I got injured again and it was hard for me at that time and I’m happy now that we are hopefully over my injuries.”



Broos’ lack of diplomacy in most interviews has a tendency of ruffling some feathers. Tau reveals how the past two years have been like playing under the 71-year-old who took over the Bafana hot seat in 2021.



“He’s a confident coach, he’s very chilled but also confident,” Tau said.



“He (Broos) tells us that we should also be confident because South Africa has good players. But, he also tells it like it is if we’re not doing the work, not running back or if we’re not playing the way he wants us to play, we are starting to see the demands he has.”



Tau also touched on Burnley forward Lyle Foster’s good start to life in the English Premier league where he has scored two goals in three matches under Vincent Kompany who ironically also coached him at Belgian club Anderlecht.

“Lyle is my boy, I spent three hours with him in Belgium sharing what I have learned and I’m proud to see him doing so well,” he remarked.

“I feel like he deserves it and he has to be in that space, it’s a good platform for him to show in Europe that we still have the quality to play in the EPL. He needs to keep going and keep learning. He also has Vincent Kompany with him so hopefully they will have a good relationship going forward,” concluded Tau.