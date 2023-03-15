Sundowns’ Mokoena looking for commercial gains off the field

Phakaaathi Reporter

Coming off scoring a memorable goal for Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Tebogo Mokoena is now looking to use his name to score some financial gains off-the-field.



Mokoena scored Sundowns’ second goal in their Caf Champions League 5-2 win over Al Ahly with a scorching long range strike.

Some have predicted that the goal will be among those in contention for goal of the tournament.

This is why the young midfielder has linked up with Unorthodox Sport, in partnership with The Players Club.

According to a statement from Unorthodox Sport, a sport PR Company, Mokoena is now their client.

“This is in an effort to unlock commercial opportunities for the player off the field in order to enhance his growing reputation on the field,” reads the statement.

“Mokoena is also known for his outstanding work ethic and commitment to everything that he does.

“His leadership and dedication to his teammates make him an extremely likeable person.

“Within every team that he has played for. His enthusiasm and happiness radiate amongst his teammates and is certainly part of his recipe for success.”



Mokoena’s achievements include, but are not limited to, 21 national team appearances with four goals.

He has won the MTN8 twice and is also an Olympian. During the January transfer window, it was said that the signing of the Bafana Bafana midfielder from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns was one for the record books.

‘Mokoena was a no-brainer’

Unorthodox group chiefs executive Sibabalwe Sesmani says they accepted Mokoena because he is easily marketable.

“When we started Unorthodox Sport (Pty) Ltd., we wanted to work with athletes that we felt were exceptional across sporting codes.

“Teboho Mokoena was a no-brainer for us as his talents are remarkable on the field,” says Sesmani.

“And his work with his community makes him that much of an all-rounded person.

“This makes it easier for us to source commercial opportunities for him, which is what we have been mandated to do by the players’ long-standing representative, Glyn Binkin, of the Players Club.

“We are ecstatic to be working with Teboho and his team at The Players club,” added Sesmani.