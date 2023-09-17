SuperSport coach Hunt pleased with away goal

The precious away goal gives SuperSport the advantage ahead return match at home on September 29.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is relatively pleased with the 1-1 draw against Gaborone United.



The Caf Confederation Cup encounter was played at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first leg of the preliminary second round and the precious away goal gives Matsatsantsa a Pitori the advantage ahead return match on September 29.

Substitute Keenan Bezuidenhout put the visitors in front early in the second half but they were denied a victory at the death as Gaborone grabbed an injury time equaliser.

“An goal away goal from home is always important,” Hunt told the media after the game.

“The ball wasn’t running smoothly. It wasn’t a pretty game but the guy scored a worldie there so fair play to him because he took his chance but we move on. We had chances and they had chances as well and it was just the final ball that wasn’t there.

“We will have a different team playing in the return game so we will be different but we have a few more games before that. So we will have to look at what we have at that time.”



Gaborone United assistant coach Pontsho Moloi praised his side’s fighting spirit that earned them a draw against the South African outfit.

“Good performance, I thought the first half belonged to the team in red and white on the pitch,” Moloi concluded.

“We could have scored a couple of goals. This was only our third game so I can’t be unhappy with the performance.”