SuperSport coach Hunt resigned to losing more players in June

"some players are obviously going to go again so it's going to be tough," said Hunt.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has reiterated his stance that he will lose some of his key players at the end of the season.



Ime Okon and Shandre Campbell have all been linked with moves to Europe while Kegan Johannes is rumoured to be on his way to Orlando Pirates.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori sold Patrick Maswanganyi and Thapelo Maseko to Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively after finishing third last season.



Jamie Webber joined Sekhukhune United who offered him a better deal.

“The way we finished last year, it’s always difficult to improve when you’re losing players. So we built a brand new team again this year,” said Hunt who is resigned to another mini sale when the season concludes.

“And some players are obviously going to go again so it’s going to be tough. If we keep all our players, we win the league don’t we? But it’s difficult financially because we have to balance our books and work on a budget.

“That’s our club, we produce the youth. 14 players are from the under 20s and that’s what we have to do. Again you will go through ups and downs and inconsistency in performances from young players but they will be better next season.”

Hunt’s team who are 5th on the premiership standings have blown hot and cold this season. They beat Moroka Swallows 2-0 on Saturday in what was the penultimate round of the DStv Premiership.



SuperSport end the campaign against Pirates at Orlando stadium on Saturday with a top eight finish already secured.

“We worked hard and then we took our foot out of the game. It was stressful because we could have controlled it a bit better and we didn’t but you have to take things into account,” said Hunt following the win over the Dube Birds.



“With all the chances we created, we should have made the game safe by getting the third goal which we didn’t do because 2-0 is always dangerous. They got the penalty with 20 minutes to go which was always going to be tough and maybe with the bad luck we’ve had, this helped a little bit and we saved the penalty. Over the 90 minutes, I think we deserved it.”