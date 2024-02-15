Local Soccer

15 Feb 2024

Four Bafana stars who could make a move after AFCON success

Has Bafana's success opened doors to Europe?

Bafana Bafana - Africa Cup of Nations

Bafana Bafana’s Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Thabang Monare, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena and Terrence Mashego celebrate victory over DR Congo. Picture: Achille Ndomo Tsanga/BackpagePix

There has been a swirl of transfer speculation surrounding several Bafana Bafana players following the side’s brilliant effort at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at some of the bronze medallists who appear to be on the wish list of clubs in Europe and beyond.

Teboho Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Phakaaathi has already reported how Mokoena’s brilliance in the Ivory Coast has had many European clubs, as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly sit up and take notice.

Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin gave more detail on the situation to the SABC on Wednesday.

“Teboho Mokoena has a contract with Sundowns until 2026. Although there’s lots of speculation and rumours from Premier League and other top European leagues as well as Al Ahly in Egypt,” he said.

“As I said his contract is until 2026, so any interested party will have to engage first and foremost with the club to see if they’ll sell the player and thereafter they will contact us to see if there’s interest and how we can move forward.”

Sphephelo Sithole

Sphephelo Sithole. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sithole’s brilliant performances in central midfield, alongside Mokoena at the Africa Cup of Nations, has apparently earned him interest from Serie A. The 24 year-old currently plays in the second tier in Portugal with Tondela.

“It is better not to talk about it but there is a proposal in the Serie A,” Sithole’s agent Manuel Tomas told iDiski Times

“As I said, he doesn’t deserve to play in the second league, and I need to do my best to transfer him away from Tondela.”  

Evidence Makgopa

Evidence Makgopa. Pic: AFP

Evidence Makgopa may have only scored one goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, but it was the vital opener against Morocco in the last 16, and his all-round displays made him a key part of Hugo Broos’ side.

The 23 year-old Orlando Pirates striker, according to SuperSport journalist Karabo Phasha, has attracted interest from clubs in Belgium and France.

Khuliso Mudau

Khuliso Mudau. Pic: BackpagePix

Mudau was excellent at right back throughout the tournament for Bafana, and Phakaaathi has already reported interest in the 28 year-old Sundowns star from Belgian side KRC Genk.

Mudau was controversially left out of the CAF Team of the Tournament and it could well be that the hard-running defender gets a move to Europe at the end of the season.

‘Sailor’ was already reportedly on the radar of English Premier League side Burnley back in November.

“Obviously, there are rumours here and there but I’m focusing on my team, which is Mamelodi Sundowns. But if an opportunity like that (playing for Burnley FC) can come, obviously I’ll just take it,” Mudau told Safa media.

