Surprise Ralani’s son compared to Jabu Mahlangu

Exciting youngster Emile Witbooi has been compared to Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu. Witbooi is the son of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City midfielder Surprise Ralani.

The 15-year-old is on the books of The Citizens and judging by his early promise, Witbooi has the potential to go far in his career. The comparison with Mahlangu was made by veteran defender Clayton Daniels.

Although Mahlangu who was formerly known as Pule his playing days never really reached his full potential due to off the field issues, he remains one of most talented players to have ever come out of South Africa.

“That boy has a bright future and he reminds me of a young Jabu Pule in his prime with the way he glides past players and dribbles,” Daniels said on Radio 2000 when asked about the young attacking midfielder’s talent.

“The feeling he has for the game is amazing and that boy is going to go places and I can tell you now that he’s not going to stay long here in Cape Town or in South Africa. I can foresee him going to Europe because with the right mentality, he will go far.”

Ralani played his best football at City which led to a move to Sundowns where he struggled for game time. He was released by the Brazilians last season and had a stint with Cape Town Spurs.

The 36-year-old will be hoping that his son fulfils his true potential and not get distracted by the attention he’s getting from the footballing community. Despite only being 15, Witbooi was named the Player of the Tournament at the under-18 Engen Knockout Challenge in Cape Town recently.