Take a bow Dr Pitso Mosimane

It will take some time getting used to the title but no one deserves this honour more than the well-travelled coach.

Legendary football coach Pitso Mosimane is the embodiment of perseverance and hard work.



Sorry, I meant Dr Pitso Mosimane. It will take some time getting used to the title but no one deserves this honour more than the well-travelled coach.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach received an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday for his contribution to football.



The university said in a statement that the decision to bestow Mosimane with the doctorate highlights his influential role in elevating South African football and his dedication to nurturing young talent.



This is so well captured because you don’t have to look far to see his impact on football on the continent. We’ll get to his achievements later but his former protégé Rulani Mokwena is coaching one of the biggest clubs in Africa Wydad Casablanca.

If it wasn’t for Mosimane who recognised his potential and roped him into the Sundowns first team, he would have probably never blossomed into such a highly respected coach at just the tender age of 37.



Fadlu Davids is at the helm of Tanzanian giants Simba FC while Morena Ramoreboli is a league winner with Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana. All these appointments come from the path charted by Mosimane who has put South African coaches on the map following a successful stint with Egyptian powerhouse and the most successful club in Africa Al-Ahly.



The road to success wasn’t linear for the former SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana manager who had his fair share of disappointments along the way. Very few would have predicted his comeback after being sacked as Bafana coach following the 1-1 draw against Ethiopia during a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2012.

A lot of coaches would have given up or not challenged themselves on the big stage again following a spell on the Bafana hotseat. It’s now history that he went on to revive his career at Sundowns and led them to their first Caf Champions League title in 2016.



In fact, it’s only a select few who make the transition from player to coach and succeed. His educated left-foot saw him represent Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in his playing days. He also plied his trade overseas before carving out a successful career as an astute coach.



Not only has the decorated coach turned Sundowns into a force on the continent and led Aly to two back-to-back champions league wins, he continues to invest in the local game through his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools that develops young boys and girls from the ages of 6-15.



He lives by the motto “changing the game” and he has definitely elevated the standard of football in our country. The 59-year-old is after all the first black local coach to win the league championship in the PSL.

Take a bow Dr Mosimane, you’re worthy of the title. History has no blank pages and your contribution to the beautiful game will live long in the memories of football lovers.