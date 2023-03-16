Tau returns to add spark to potent-looking Bafana attack

Jonty Mark

Percy Tau’s return to form and fitness at Al Ahly has earned him a place back in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the two vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia at the end of this month.

Bafana will play Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 before travelling to Monrovia to play four days later.

Tau has been missing from the Bafana squad for some time as his injuries clearly affected his ability to shine, but he has recently looked back to his best, playing well for Ahly in the Fifa World Club Cup and the Caf Champions League.

The diminutive attacker scored a superb goal for Ahly against Sundowns last weekend in the Caf Champions League.

“If you compare Percy Tau last Saturday against Sundowns to the Tau who played one year ago against Sundowns, there is a big difference,” said Broos.

“One year ago there was a player who didn’t have confidence, who was tired and not in shape. What we saw on Saturday, he was the most dangerous player for Ahly.

“I have always said that when Percy Tau is at his best, he will be playing in the national team.”

In two games against Liberia that South Africa need to win to have the best chance of qualifying for the Afcon finals, it is a boost for Broos to not just have Tau back in fine form, but to also have a host of attackers hitting the back of the nets for their clubs.

Attacking bounty

Cassius Mailula has been prolific for Mamelodi Sundowns, Lyle Foster has scored his first goal for Burnley in the English Championship, Monnapule Saleng has been shining for Orlando Pirates and Zakhele Lepasa also makes the squad after finding form with SuperSport United.

The squad, indeed, is heavily weighted with attacking talent, with eight strikers named in the 23-man line-up.

“We can’t take the risk to have four points (from these two games). It is better to go for six points,” said Broos.

“I don’t talk about whether we will not win. I am sure we will win, with the qualities we have, the players also have to believe it, and it is up to us to make them believe in their own qualities.”

The Bafana coach noted a lack of preparation time for the side ahead of the first game against Liberia, but added that he feels the mental side of the game will be the main challenge for his side in these two matches.

“The biggest part will be mental, to focus on two games in a row in three or four days. In games you know you have to win. It is a situation we haven’t really known. We had it a bit against Ghana (in Fifa World Cup qualifying) but there, a draw was good (Bafana ultimately lost and didn’t make it into the play-offs).

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders

Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu

Midfielders

Luke Le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena

Strikers

Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau