Ex-DStv Premiership sides meet in Nedbank Cup preliminary round

Maritzburg United and Black Leopards will lock horns in the preliminary round of the Nedbank Cup qualification round.

The two former DStv Premiership sides were paired together during a draw which was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Maritzburg were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, while Leopards, who have been campaigning in the lower division since the 2021/22 season, have found it tough to get back to the elite league.

In the previous edition of the Nedbank Cup, Maritzburg were knocked out of the Ke Yona competition by Kaizer Chiefs in the last 32-round of the tournament.

Lidoda Duvha on the other side were eliminated by neighbours Polokwane City in the preliminary stages.

Another interesting fixture in the qualifying round is that of Orbit College FC and JDR Stars.

The two teams are currently at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship standings, with Orbit occupying first place with 22 points, while JDR Stars are in second position with 21 points after 12 matches.

Orbit and JDR have certainly begun their NFD campaign on a bright note and they will both be eager to have a good campaign in the Nedbank Cup, but only one will make it to the last 32-round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, coach Daine Klate’s NB La-Masia will battle it out with Baroka FC away from home.

Nedbank Cup qualification draw.

Milford FC v Upington City

Platinum City Rovers v Marumo Gallants

Orbit College FC v JDR Stars

Magesi FC v Pretoria Callies

Baroka FC v NB La Masia

Casric Stars v Hungry Lions

Venda Football Academy v University of Pretoria

Maritzburg United v Black Leopards



The dates, venues, and kick-off times for the fixtures will be confirmed at a later stage.