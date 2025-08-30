WATCH: Bafana’s Nkota reacts to scoring debut goal for Al-Ettifaq

“Sometimes, as a person, you need to make yourself happy wherever you go,” said Nkota.

Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota has reacted after scoring on his Al-Ettifaq FC debut in the Saudi Pro League 2-1 victory over Al-Kholood.



It took Nkota, who joined Ettifaq from Orlando Pirates during the off-season, just seven minutes to open his goalscoring account for his new club on Thursday.



Captain Georginio Wijnaldum later secured all three points for Al-Ettifaq by scoring the winner in the 61st minute following John Buckley’s equaliser for Al-Kholood.



WATCH: Nkota’s post-match press conference after Ettifaq debut

“Sometimes, as a person, you need to make yourself happy wherever you go,” said Nkota.

“So, when you join a new team, you need to be comfortable and not be scared to be around the players. I mean, I came during pre-season, showed them what kind of person I am, and they welcomed me well. So, I thank them for being there and supporting me.”

Broos pleased with Nkota’s progress

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted that he was not too excited about Nkota moving to Saudi Arabia but has been pleased with how he’s settled in at Al-Ettifaq.



Broos included Nkota in his squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.



“I heard everything goes well with him there, so why not take him and we will see. Let’s hope for him it can go on the same level he had in Pirates.

“I’m not so happy when young players go to such teams but okay it’s a choice he made, let’s hope everything goes on how it’s been going now,” said Broos.