WATCH: Chippa welcome Mosele with nostalgic TV show clip

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Prepare to be amused and amazed as Chippa United pull off another comedic masterstroke.

When introducing their latest addition, the Eastern Cape team didn’t just rely on the usual fanfare.

Chippa dug deep into the archives of television history, bringing back a hilarious clip from a beloved comedy show that had viewers in stitches in the early 90’s.

The video they used harks back to a classic television show that’s etched in fans’ memories, packed with side-splitting jokes that have stood the test of time.

But it doesn’t end there. Chippa paired this riotous intro with the caption, ‘Wamkelekile eMpuma-Koloni,’ (welcome to the Eastern Cape) setting the stage for the big reveal of their new midfield sensation.

And the star of the show? None other than Goodman Mosele, a talented midfielder on loan from Orlando Pirates.

With exceptional skills to boot, Mosele is ready to don the Chippa jersey for the upcoming season.

But why did Mosele make the move? Well, let’s just say that competition at Orlando Pirates is as fierce as ever, leaving little room for him.

With coach Jose Riveiro favouring other midfield maestros like Miguel Timm and Thabang Monare, Mosele has been sent to seek game time at Chippa.

Adding to their midfield magic, Pirates also welcomed Siphelo Baloni, who seamlessly slotted into the team’s style.

Chippa also advertised a player position

This led to the departures of Collins Makgaka, who was released and Mosele who has been loaned out to Chippa.

In case you missed it, this isn’t the first time Chippa has raised eyebrows with their unique approach.

A few weeks ago they surprised the football world by advertising a job vacancy for players. In a groundbreaking move, they invited players to apply for a spot on their team, breaking tradition and leaving fans in awe.

And now they have done it again with Goodman Mosele’s announcement.The stage is set, the laughter awaits – this is one intro you don’t want to miss.