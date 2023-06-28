‘We have what it takes’: Jane assesses Banyana’s World Cup chances

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane is confident that her team will make it to the next round of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Jane and her Banyana teammates are heading to their second World Cup, with the team having made their first appearance at the global tournament in 2019 in France.

The first appearance was disappointing for the team, as they only scored one goal in three games which they all lost to Spain, Germany and China.

Having gained more experience since then and won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year, Jane believes they will be able to go toe to toe with the likes of Sweden, Argentina and Italy in Group G.

“Looking at our group, I think we have what it takes to progress to the next stage of the tournament when you look at the quality that we have in our team and the experience. The first World Cup was a learning curve for us, now we are going to the tournament as African champs and carrying the hopes of the nation,” said the Banyana skipper just before the team’s training session at University of Johannesburg on Wednesday.



“I think we have what it takes to progress to the next round, but we will take it one game at a time. We are not going to get ahead of ourselves, we have to get over Sweden first, then Argentina and Italy.”

Banyana have a friendly game at home against Botswana as part of the team’s send-off to the tournament at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.



Jane reckons getting a win against their neighbours will put the squad in a good mood for the competition and before facing Costa Rica in their final preparation match.

“The game against Botswana is important for us and it’s part of the preparations for the World Cup. I think getting a victory in that game will be a confidence booster going into the final preparation match against Costa Rica before playing the tournament,” the Italy based midfielder added.