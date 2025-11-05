Kaze praises attacking trio as Chiefs hammer Orbit 

'He is an unbelievable player and willing to learn every day,' said Kaze on Mduduzi Shabalala.

Cedric Kaze spoke on the qualities of Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Asanele Velebayi after Kaizer Chiefs thumped Orbit College 4-1 in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Shabalala grabbed a brace, Vilakazi also scored and Velebayi impressed in his first start for Chiefs.

Kaze’s Chiefs finally find the goals

It is the first time Chiefs have scored four goals in one game since their 4-0 Carling Knockout last 16 victory over SuperSport United in October 2024.

ALSO READ: High-flying Chiefs rout Orbit

Shabalala has been in excellent form this season, even earning a call-up to Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad.

“I believe a player like Shabalala has a very big margin of progress,” said Chiefs co-head coach Kaze after Tuesday’s match.

“He is still 21 and can improve in so many areas. One of these is as a number ten. He needs to contribute more in areas that he is supposed to, with goals and assists.”

Shabalala certainly did that on Tuesday, turning home Thabiso Monyane’s cross to give Chiefs the lead and pouncing on a rebound to net Amakhosi’s second goal. He also assisted Vilakazi’s superb third goal.

“There were moments in the past when he was taking more touches inside the box than were needed. But that is something we are correcting every day. He is an unbelievable player and willing to learn every day.”

Vilakazi curled a beautiful finish into the top corner, just after Orbit had threatened to make a game of it by halving the deficit

‘He needs to use his physicality’

“Vilakazi is also a player with a big margin of progression,” added Kaze.

“He is only 19. Sometimes technical players only rely on the technique they have. But this is the PSL, where you have players running over you, this is an area where we wanted him to improve. He needs to use his physicality but we know he is a player who can make a difference in the last 30 metres.”

As for Velebayi, the 22 year-old put up a high-energy performance on the left wing.

ALSO READ: Mphela backs Sundowns to find their stride

“He made his first start today … it is a process in bringing new players in a team,” added Kaze.

“Sometimes it takes a long time, but when you rush them you can kill their confidence. He brings something different. He is a player who will go 1 v 1, and a player who can create situations. His performance was good for his first time (starting).”