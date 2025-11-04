Betway PSL

Mphela backs Sundowns to find their stride as title race heats up

Katlego Modiba

4 November 2025

'After December, I think they will be fine,' said the former Sundowns striker.

Katlego Mphela - Mamelodi Sundowns

Katlego Mphela, pictured here during his Sundowns playing days, believes the best is yet to come from Masandawana this season. Picture: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mphela believes it is still too soon to make any bold predictions about the Betway Premiership title race. 

ALSO READ: Sundowns to face off with Rulani in Champions League

The reigning champions, who currently top the table after 11 matches, welcome TS Galaxy to Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night as they look to strengthen their grip on their title defence.

Sundowns held by Pirates

Sundowns will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando Pirates at the same venue last Saturday. While some Masandawana supporters were frustrated by the result, Mphela insists the Tshwane giants will only get stronger as the season unfolds.

“With Sundowns, you must understand that last season they played more games than everyone. They went to the World Cup and didn’t have a proper pre-season, and new players came in,” he said on the Sundowns Pitchside podcast.

“The coach needs to work with them and try to find a solution. The way they are playing now, and with all these things I’ve mentioned, they are still in gear two.

“After December, I think they will be fine. The new players will be used to the environment, and the ones that are injured will recover. You still have Mshishi (Themba Zwane) who is coming back.”

Sekhukhune United, currently second on the log and just two points behind Sundowns with a game in hand, have emerged as surprise contenders this season. Pirates, meanwhile, remain within touching distance after nine matches, sitting three points adrift of the champions.

“With Pirates, we’ve seen them season after season where they push, but they can only push for so much because they only have a certain number of players,” Mphela added.

‘It’s still early’

“They can’t match Sundowns when the race is about to end, but it’s still early, so we’ll see after December how it goes. But as you said, Sekhukhune United are doing well. I’ve always said that (Eric) Tinkler has always been a good coach.

“Pirates and Chiefs that are coming through, but I always say that they still have a long way to go to catch up with Sundowns because of the resources they have and the quality of the players. This game (draw against Pirates) doesn’t determine their season because they have the experience and have been in this situation before.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso predicts tight Premiership battle

Galaxy will be without the suspended Mpho Mvelase, while Miguel Reisinho remains sidelined following his red card against Marumo Gallants. Sundowns, however, will be boosted by the return of Teboho Mokoena, who missed the Pirates match through suspension.

