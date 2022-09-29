‘Who wouldn’t?’, says Solomons on choosing Chiefs over Royal AM

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Dillan Solomons’ move to Kaizer Chiefs from Swallows caught some media attention.

Not because he was a new player joining Chiefs, but because another team threatened to block the move.



Chiefs signed Solomons from Swallows FC. But Royal AM’s chief executive Sinky Mnisi went on national radio to claim that Solomons was their player and Chiefs would have to get his clearance from them.

He claimed that Royal AM had bought him alongside Ruzaigh Gamildien and Khethukuthula Ndlovu in a deal that has since collapsed.

“I mean, who would not choose to come to Chiefs?,” says Solomons with a little chuckle when asked about the debacle of his transfer.

“I mean, this is one of the biggest teams in Africa, you know. So, for me this was always on the agenda. I never gave up on the dream to come and play for Chiefs.

“Yes the Royal AM thing happened but for me I was always going to choose Chiefs over them,” added the 26-year-old.

With the slow start thatChiefs have had to their DStv Premiership campaign, Solomons understands that that means more pressure from the supporters.

“There is always going to be pressure when you play for Kaizer Chiefs. It is about how you handle it. We know we have not been consistent at all,” says the versatile Solomons.

‘But it is something we can work on. I think we are just finding our identity now. So, I think as time goes on we will get more consistent and results will come our way.”

Solomons can play both as a winger and right back but says he prefers the latter. “I think being versatile is always good.

“I know my pace is there and can hurt the opponents when I am further up the field. But we have other fast players in the team.

“Ashley (Du Preez) is extremely fast. KG (Kgaogelo Sekgota) as well, has come to the party. I mean, what more can you ask for.”