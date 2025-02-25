Zwane takes over as sole head coach as Vilakazi leaves AmaZulu

In a statement, AmaZulu said Vilakazi cited "personal reasons" for his departure.

AmaZulu have confirmed that co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has resigned with immediate effect.

Usuthu announced in October last year that they had appointed VIlakazi and Arthur Zwane as co-head coaches after the club sacked Pablo Franco Martin.



The coaching duo has done so well so far this season and Usuthu are currently in fifth position on the log. Vilakazi’s resignation, therefore, comes as a bit of a surprise.

“AmaZulu Football Club has announced the resignation of Co-Head Coach Vusi Vilakazi, who wished to step down with immediate effect,” the club statement.

“In his letter of resignation, Vilakazi referred to the personal matters (which) require his urgent attention, making it impossible for him to fully commit to his responsibilities at the club.

“Club President Sandile Zungu has accepted Vilakazi’s request to be relieved of his duties with immediate effect. This transition leaves Arthur “Phakimpi” Zwane as the sole Head Coach, going forward.



“Bidding farewell to Vilakazi, Zungu expressed his gratitude, stating, “On behalf of the entire Usuthu family — players, technical and administrative personnel, supporters and board members — we wish Mpiyakhe all the best in his future endeavours.”

AmaZulu will next play Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.