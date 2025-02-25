Troubled Royal AM booted out of Nedbank Cup

Royal AM president Shauwn "Mamkhize" Mkhize is said to be owing SARS over R40-million.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Monday announced that Royal AM have been booted out of the Nedbank Cup.



Thwihli Thwahla were scheduled to play Milford United in the round of 32 last month. However, they could not fulfil the fixture due to their ongoing troubles with the South African Revenue Services (SARS).



ALSO READ: Riveiro insists Pirates are still in race for league title



Royal AM president Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize is said to be owing the taxman over R40-million and as a result the club has been placed under curatorship.



In a statement released on Monday, the League announced that following a meeting with the curator, they have decided that will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup this season, “in the interest of time”.



“The NSL Executive Committee convened on Monday to consider further representations from the Curator and management of Royal AM Football Club,” read the PSL statement.

“Having reviewed these representations, the Executive Committee, in concurrence with Royal AM and the Curator, resolved that Royal AM Football Club will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup competition this season, in the interest of time.

“The Nedbank Cup fixture (number 21) between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United FC has been scheduled for 15h00 on Sunday, 2 March 2025, at Princess Magogo Stadium.

“The League will confirm ticketing information in due course.”



Meanwhile, news reaching Phakaaathi is that a consortium led by Max Tshabalala, who ironically sold Celtic to MaMkhize in 2021, has tabled an offer of around R35-million for the Royal AM top flight status.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi in no rush to return to coaching



According to a source, the offer has been accepted by SARS and it’s a matter of time before the transition is approved by the League.



“The reason why Max (Tshabalala) sold the Bloemfontein Celtic status in the ABC Motsepe Foundation is because they have bought the Royal AM status,” said the source.



Last week, Tshabalala announced that Celtic have withdrawn from the ABC Motsepe Foundation.





