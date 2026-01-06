Makalakalane slams Broos’ tactical switch after Bafana AFCON exit

"We're creative players and we don't like to be put on defensive mode for the better part of the game,” he said.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Augustine Makalakalane has weighed in on South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations exit at the hands of Cameroon in Sunday night’s last-16 clash.

The Indomitable Lions booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane.

Evidence Makgopa pulled one back late in the contest, but Cameroon held firm to seal the win as Bafana finished the match as the stronger of the two sides.

Hugo Broos adopted somewhat of a defensive approach with three centre-backs but the tactical switch failed to shore up the defence as South Africa struggled to contain their opponents.

Speaking on Radio 2000 with Thabiso Mosia, Makalakalane believes the Belgian coach’s change in shape ultimately proved costly for Bafana in Morocco.

“The formation made it extremely difficult for our players. For me, the characteristics of South African players, on top of the list, is that we’re creative players and we don’t like to be put on defensive mode for the better part of the game,” he said.

“We’re creative and we want to go and take the bull by the horns but they were stifled and played three (centre-backs) at the back and they were disjointed and didn’t know where to go. We conceded the second goal with five of them being there in the box.

“Nobody knew what their roles were and what to do. Compactness does not mean we have to have seven players behind the ball and we say that we’re compact. Bafana had five defenders and they wanted to be compact and those tactics are out of fashion.”

Makalakalane, a member of South Africa’s 1996 AFCON-winning squad, also felt the team lacked a clear identity against Cameroon and questioned the selection of Samukelo Kabini ahead of Aubrey Modiba at wing-back.

“I think our philosophy was done a lot of hardships. Our philosophy as SAFA and PSL is tsamaya, which is dribbling and creativity which we didn’t have,” Makalakalane said.

“There is Ubuntu which is playing together and having cohesion. I thought the boys were not together anymore and there was a lot for individual play that they displayed for my liking.

“I’m disappointed with the tactical approach, he (Broos) has never played with five players. He made it difficult for Khuliso Mudau to move up and for Samukelo Kabini to settle into the game, it was his first game in a very crucial game and it was extremely difficult for him.”

After eliminating Bafana, Cameroon will now face hosts Morocco in Friday’s quarter-final, in what promises to be another intriguing heavyweight showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.