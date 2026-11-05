Mbokazi and Foster return to Bafana squad for Kenya clashes

'I need to give Mbokazi an opportunity (to play for me), he did exceptionally well in the World Cup,' said Mosimane.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lyle Foster have returned to the Bafana Bafana squad for the two 2027 Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya later this month.

Bafana surprise

There was also a surprise call-up for Mamelodi Sundowns forward Siyanda Ndlovu, who was not in the preliminary Bafana squad, but has been named by head coach Pitso Mosimane in his final 26-man squad.

Mbokazi missed the opening Group D wins over Guinea and Eritrea last month through injury, but is now back in the Chicago Fire line-up in Major League Soccer (MLS). Foster was lacking match fitness at the start of the season, but is now playing regularly in the MLS with Houston Dynamos.

“I need to give Mbokazi an opportunity (to play for me), he did exceptionally well in the World Cup,” said Mosimane.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy was in the preliminary Bafana squad but misses out.

“McCarthy has been doing well, I know that and if we had a friendly, like we had against Egypt last time, I would bring him,” said Mosimane.

“We have a good problem (with central defenders),” he added.

“Football works like that. We had a generation of strikers where Benni McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett and Phil Masinga were all playing. We are facing that now with centre backs who are young. We are not drinking coffee. We watch Mbokazi every time he plays. I watch (Olwethu) Makhanya. He was player of the month in Scotland. He is on another level.”

Mosimane recalled Foster ahead of Themba Zwane, and says that he had personally called ‘Mshishi’ to explain his decision.

‘Are we burying Lyle?’

“Are we burying Lyle? Is he done? He is 25-years-old, is he not a good player anymore?,” said Mosimane.

“He scored in the AFCON and in World Cup qualifying. I am emotional because I like ‘Mshishi’. I had to phone ‘Mshishi’ He is a professional, a role model, these boys learn from him.”

Ndlovu has been in superb form for Sundowns, winning his third Man-of-the-Match Award in the Carling Black Label Knockout win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday night.

“Ndlovu has been Man-of-the-Match three or four times. You can’t ignore that,” said the Bafana head coach.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena have missed Sundowns’ last three matches through injury but are in the Bafana squad. Mosimane indicated that he is waiting to see if they play in the Caf African Super Cup this weekend, before making a final decision on the pair.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers – Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders – Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders – Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel.

Forwards – Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu