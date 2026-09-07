Pirates’ Derbyshire rues missed chances in La Cure Waves draw

"It's never easy going away from home, especially leaving the country to play outside; it's not easy," said Derbyshire.

Young Orlando Pirates defender Cristian Derbyshire believes the Buccaneers could have come back with a positive result had they taken the chances they created in the game against LA Cure Waves.

This comes after the minnows held Pirates to a frustrating draw in the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.

‘It’s not easy’

Derbyshire, who made his official debut for Pirates and helped the club keep a clean sheet, believes that the Buccaneers created enough chances to come back with a healthy lead going into the second leg in Orlando.

“It’s never easy going away from home, especially leaving the country to play outside; it’s not easy,” he told the Pirates media department.

“I think we played well; we just didn’t take our chances. We dominated the game, and the other team just sat back,” the 20-year-old defender told Pirates media.

“But it was a good performance, just not the result we wanted, and we got a point away from home.

“I feel, if things went the way they did last season, it’s going to be a bit of a different story, but I think this point we got away from home is going to be beneficial for us when we go back because you know how it is at home.

“It’s nothing I expected. Okay, I thought we were far away, maybe we’ll get one or two, but I mean we had half of the stadium with us. So, I think that’s also a few roles in how we played. They motivated us; kept us going,” he added.

Will Pirates progress to the next round?

The share of the spoils in Mauritius has left this two-legged tie tantalisingly poised, and both sides have all to do in the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena next Saturday.

Pirates suffered an early exit in last season’s CAF Champions League, failing to make it past the second preliminary round after fighting back to level their tie against Congolese outfit Saint Eloi Lupopo.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to avoid an embarrassing defeat by beating La Cure and reaching the next qualifying round of the continental competition, where Mamelodi Sundowns will join them.

CAF gave the Brazilians, who are the defending champions after winning the tournament last season, a bye in the first qualifying round.