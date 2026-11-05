Sundowns looking to rewrite history, Kekana weighs in

"This is another trophy that they need to win and I think this one is big for their profile," Kekana said.

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to rewrite history when they take on USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The Brazilians will be looking to lift the trophy for only the second time in their history after previously winning it in 2017 under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns defeated TP Mazembe 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld in that final, with Ricardo Nascimento converting a late penalty to secure the continental silverware.

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, who led the team to that historic triumph, believes the trophy carries enormous significance.

“We were really motivated to win it because we felt like we belonged with the big boys and we belonged in the champions league,” Kekana told Phakaaathi.

“Even now you can tell how excited PSG were after winning the UEFA Super Cup this year and you can tell how important it is. They felt like they were kings of kings in Europe.

“We also felt like we were the Kings of Africa at that particular time when we won it because we had also won the Champions League and we became undisputed in Africa.”

Miguel Cardoso’s side will be desperate to add another continental trophy to their cabinet following their disappointing CAF Champions League elimination at the hands of Angolan outfit Wiliete SC last month.

‘Winning it will mean a lot to Downs’

Kekana believes winning the Super Cup would be another significant milestone for the current Sundowns generation, who ended the club’s 10-year wait for a second CAF Champions League title last season.

“I think it would mean a lot for this group to win the Super Cup because the champions league has been eluding us for the past 10 years and we haven’t been in this space,” said the former midfielder, who is now a football analyst.

“They should be proud that they won the Champions League and this is another trophy that they need to win and I think this one is big for their profile.

“It would mean a lot because they would understand it from the comfort of their own house when they look back to see what they have done in their football career and that’s when they will realise how big this is.”

Meanwhile, Cardoso faces a nervous wait over the availability of influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena and captain Ronwen Williams.

Both players have been struggling with injuries and have missed Sundowns’ recent matches, leaving their participation in Sunday’s continental showdown uncertain.