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PSL move Chiefs game to avoid Super Cup fixture clash

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

5 November 2026

02:37 pm

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'The PSL wishes Mamelodi Sundowns all the best as they compete for CAF Super Cup honours and extends its best wishes to all eight teams competing in the Carling Knockout ... quarterfinals," said the PSL.

Fernando Da Cruz - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz addressed the media in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

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The Premier Soccer League confirmed yesterday that Kaizer Chiefs’ Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal against Siwelele FC on Sunday will now kick off at 6pm.

Chiefs game moved

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm, but that directly clashed with Mamelodi Sundowns’ showdown against USM Alger in the Caf African Super Cup.

“The PSL wishes Mamelodi Sundowns all the best as they compete for CAF Super Cup honours and extends its best wishes to all eight teams competing in the Carling Knockout … quarterfinals,” said the league in a statement.

Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz, meanwhile, does not believe it is a problem for Amakhosi that they are playing this game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, away from their regular home venue at FNB Stadium.

“Our main target is to get to the semifinal. We respect Siwelele and have prepared well for the game. But our only focus is getting into the next round,” Da Cruz told reporters at a press conference in Parktown on Thursday.

Da Cruz – ‘We just need to focus on what happens on the field’

“It’s not a disadvantage to play ‘away’, we just need to focus on what happens on the field and get into the next round.”

Siwelele head coach Godfrey Mosoetsa says his side need little motivation at all when coming up against Chiefs.

“It’s one of the big clubs in the country. As a coach, you don’t need much to motivate the players, they are looking forward to the game,” he told reporters.

Read more on these topics

Bloemfontein Celtic F.C. Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)
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