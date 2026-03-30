Sundowns’ Mdunyelwa focused on positives ahead of CL semis

'My contribution to the team means a lot to me,' said Mdunyelwa.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa is focusing on the positives after the club secured their place in the CAF Champions League semi-finals ahead of the FIFA break.

Lacklustre Sundowns

The Brazilians have come under scrutiny for a lacklustre showing in the second leg of their quarter-final against Stade Malien, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat but advanced 3-2 on aggregate to book their spot in the last four.

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When the FIFA week concludes, attention will shift quickly back to domestic action with Sundowns set to take on Durban City in a Betway Premiership clash on 7 April. They will then turn their focus to continental duty with an away trip to Espérance of Tunisia for the first leg of the semi-final.

“It was very important for us to make sure that we put the team in the next round. My contribution to the team means a lot to me,” Mdunyelwa said to the club’s media team.

“For my family, my teammates, and the most important thing was for us to make sure that we put the team through to the next round.”

The former Chippa United right-back has recently returned to action after a spell on the treatment table following an injury sustained while on international duty with Bafana Bafana in September last year.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has slowly been easing the 26-year-old back into action and he also played part in the latter part of their last game away to Stade Malien

‘It’s a great feeling’

“The coach’s instruction for me was to get inside and help the team because they were doubling up on our fullbacks,” Mdunyelwa concluded.

“We needed some stability to try and to avoid the crosses they were putting into our box. It’s a great feeling for me, my family and for my teammate because we know this means for the club and what it also means for our supporters.”

Mdunyelwa will be eager for more minutes when league action resumes as he looks to reclaim his place in the Bafana set-up with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

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Meanwhile, Cardoso will be buoyed by the recognition of the PSL after being named Coach of the Month for March, having guided Sundowns to four wins from four league matches.