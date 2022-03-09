Pitso Mosimane signs new Al Ahly contract

Khaya Ndubane

Reigning African champions Al Ahly have ended speculation on the future of Pitso Mosimane by announcing that the former Bafana Bafana coach has signed a new contract until June 2024.



Mosimane’s future with the Red Devils has been the subject of widespread speculation, especially with his previous deal set to expire in few months time.



Al Ahly, however, have ended the speculation by announcing the new deal on Wednesday.



“Al Ahly SC announce the extension of Pitso Mosimanes contract for two more years after what he achieved with the club.

“Mosimane and his assistants signed the new contract with the club to put an end to all the rumours that were circulating during the previous period,” read the club statement on their Twitter account.

Two More Years Of Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane joined Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2020.



Under his guidance, the Red Devils won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup. They also collected two Club World Cup bronze medals.



Meanwhile, Mosimane was pleased with his side’s display in the 3-0 win over Pyramids FC on Tuesday. Tuesday’s victory comes just days after the Red Devils registered their first Caf Champions League group win against Al Merrikh.



Speaking after the game, Mosimane said the win was a welcome boost ahead of Saturday’s clash against his former club, Sundowns.



“We knew we had to beat Al-Merreikh and Pyramids, and now we have to go and beat Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa,” said Mosimane as quoted by Kingfut.



“We are determined to win the Egyptian Premier League this season, especially after losing it last year.

“Give me more time and you will see how strong Al Ahly can be, It took me eight years with Sundowns to bring out their full potential.



“As a result of the work done over the years, they have a very strong team right now.”