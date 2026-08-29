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Mourinho says Mbappe worthy of Ballon d’Or

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

29 August 2026

04:45 pm

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"The best players in the world, there are two, three or four of them, and we know who they are: they're here," Mourinho told reporters.

Mourinho says Mbappe worthy of Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe is seen during the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: Alberto Gardin/ NurPhoto via AFP

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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said Kylian Mbappe deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, arguing the award should go to “the best player in the world” rather than be decided by World Cup or Champions League success.

“The best players in the world, there are two, three or four of them, and we know who they are: they’re here,” Mourinho told reporters Saturday ahead of Madrid’s game against Malaga in La Liga.

“And for me there is one who, individually, made history this summer,” Mourinho said, in reference to Mbappe, who became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history during the tournament.

The France captain is among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or after finishing last season as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup, despite failing to win a major trophy.

His rivals include England striker Harry Kane, Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Rodri, and Paris Saint-Germain’s European champions Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, featured on the front page of Madrid-based sports daily AS on Saturday under the headline: “Mbappe targets the Ballon d’Or”.

“You cannot give the Ballon d’Or to a player simply because he won the Champions League or the World Cup,” said Mourinho.

“For me, the Ballon d’Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, will be missed forever. Maradona, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Zidane…” he said.

“If we want to reward the Champions League, then give it to Luis Enrique. For the Spanish national team, give it to (Luis) De la Fuente. The best player in the world is something else, and he is neither at PSG nor in the Spain team,” Mourinho added.

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Jose Mourinho Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid CF
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