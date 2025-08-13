Spanish coach Riveiro lays down the law for Ahly stars

Riveiro moved to Ahly last May and has yet to celebrate a victory.

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro has laid down the law to the stars of African giants Al Ahly of Egypt as they prepare for another CAF Champions League campaign.

Cairo-based Ahly have won the elite African club competition a record 12 times — seven times more than closest rivals Zamalek of Egypt and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo.



But last season they fell in the semi-finals to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, losing the tie on away goals after Yasser Ibrahim conceded an own goal in the final minute of regular time.

Defeat was particularly painful for the Cairo Red Devils as it was the fourth time they had won back-to-back titles only to fail to create history by lifting the trophy three consecutive times.

After three seasons and five trophies with Orlando Pirates in South Africa, Riveiro moved to Ahly last May and has yet to celebrate a victory.

Ahly drew with Inter Miami and Porto, who they led four times, at the Club World Cup in the United States and lost to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

If the 49-year-old Spaniard believed the Egypt Premier League kick-off last weekend would bring a chance of fortunes, he was mistaken.

Away to Modern Future, who finished 14th last season, Ahly had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw thanks to a Yassin Marei goal.

“There is no place for names, and no room for favouritism,” said a visibly angry Riveiro after that match.

“Whoever proves himself in training and in matches will get chances — whoever disobeys instructions will have no role in the team.”

– No future –

Queried by reporters about his line-up, Riveiro said: “I am the coach and I decide who participates and who does not”.

Riveiro stressed to his squad the need for full commitment to his tactics, warning those who failed to follow them would have no future at Ahly.

He echoed the comments of the last two Ahly coaches, South African Pitso Mosimane and Swiss Marcel Koller, that Ahly want to win every competition they are involved in.

But Riveiro knows winning the Champions League is of paramount importance for several reasons, including qualification for the 2029 Club World Cup.

They have a first round bye in qualifying and will tackle the winners between Aigle Noir of Burundi and ASAS of Djibouti for a place in the group phase.

The Club World Cup this year gave Ahly and the other three African representatives, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Esperance of Tunisia and Wydad Casblanca of Morocco, unrivalled riches.

Each club received $9.5 million for qualifying plus an additional $2 million for a win and $1 million for a draw. Sundowns did best, taking home $12.5 million.

Wydad will not be involved in the coming Champions League as they finished third in the Moroccan league, leaving champions Renaissance Berkane and runners-up FAR Rabat to represent the kingdom.

FAR and the other seven quarter-finalists last season, including eventual champions Pyramids of Egypt will be back, and the field includes 10 former champions and six winners of other CAF competitions.

Pyramids will face Rwandan army outfit APR for the third straight season in qualifying and will be expected to complete a hat-trick of aggregate victories.

Should the defending champions advance, they will face Insurance of Ethiopia or Mlandege of Zanzibar for a group place.