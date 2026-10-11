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Verstappen wins Singapore Grand Prix for first time

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

11 October 2026

04:35 pm

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"We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So of course very happy to win here."

Max Verstappen

Winner Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen lifts his trophy as he celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 11, 2026. Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP.

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Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday to complete a perfect weekend where he also finished first in the sprint and was on pole for both races.

Red Bull’s Verstappen finished 7.335sec ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third for Mercedes after 62 laps under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The four-time world champion had previously never won or even achieved a pole position in nine previous attempts going back to his debut for Toro Rosso in 2015.

‘Race was very good’

“It has taken a while but I think this race was very good,” said a delighted Verstappen, who was celebrating back-to-back wins after triumphing in Malaysia seven days ago, his first victory of 2026.

“We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So of course very happy to win here.”

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who dropped from third on the grid to sixth after botching his tyre strategy with his Ferrari team.

Liam Lawson’s RB was seventh, Nico Hulkenberg eighth in the Audi and George Russell, who started from the back of the grid because of engine penalties, came home ninth in his Mercedes.

Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull, who started from the pit lane, rounded out the points scorers in 10th.

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