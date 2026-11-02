Watson, Grace join stellar field for Nedbank Golf Challenge

The tournament will include several in-form and experienced South African golfers.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has joined the field for next month’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

The tournament, which forms part of the DP World Tour, takes place at the Gary Player Country Club from 3 to 6 December.

Watson, who has spent the last five years playing on the LIV Golf Tour, won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. He is a former world number two.

The American will join three other Major winners at Sun City next month, namely Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose.

‘Live for golf’

“When you travel the world playing golf, South Africa is one of those places you always want to go back to,” said Watson.

“The people there live for golf and sports and the country has produced so many great players over the years. You can feel that passion every time you step on the course.

“And also, getting to see the wildlife while you’re there is just awesome. I’m really looking forward to coming back for the Nedbank Golf Challenge and seeing the fans again.”

SA challenge

The South African challenge has also been bolstered by the addition of multiple DP World Tour winner Branden Grace and PGA Tour winner Aldrich Potgieter.

Grace returns as the last South African winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2017 and a nine-time winner on the DP World Tour who holds the record for the lowest round in men’s Major Championship history of 62 at The Open in 2017.

“I’m proud to be a former champion of Africa’s Major, and I’m very excited to be coming back to the Nedbank Golf Challenge this December,” said Grace.

And Potgieter will make his third appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge as the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history and also the youngest South African to ever win on the PGA Tour.

The 22-year-old was granted an invitation to compete for the first time in 2024 and came close to a rare debut victory when he led through 54 holes and finished second just one shot behind American Johannes Veerman.

Among the other high-profile men who’ve confirmed they’ll be playing are defending champion Kristoffer Reitan, as well as the South Africans Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hennie du Plessis.