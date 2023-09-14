An adventurer’s guide to Cape Town’s bucket-list activities

If you are thinking about where to go for the holiday season, Cape Town should be a destination worth considering. Here's why...

One of the destinations in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

If you are an adventurous spirit, you might already be familiar with terms like ‘coastineering,’ ‘below the surface,’ ‘canyoning,’ or ‘kloofing.’

For those new to these activities, they are just a taste of what the City of Cape Town has to offer. People from around the world flock to the southernmost tip of Africa for these daring adventures, creating lasting memories and thrills.

Cape Town is a paradise for thrill-seekers, featuring hidden passages that require protective gear like hard hats and boots and exciting coastal descents with safety ropes. It’s the ultimate destination for adventure enthusiasts.

Friends enjoying their holiday in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

Fun adventure activities in Cape Town

The yellow frame route

Grab your selfie sticks. While you might have to hike, trek, or take a train to reach them, Cape Town’s famous yellow frames are strategically placed for stunning views of Table Mountain.

These iconic frames can be found at locations like Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s lawn, Cape Town railway station, historic District Six, Signal Hill, and Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha.

Each location offers unique tours and experiences. In Khayelitsha, you can go on a bike tour, while in District Six, you may enjoy a meal of traditional Cape Malay cuisine with a local.

At Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, you might spot dolphins, seals, or whales in the ocean. And, don’t miss the chance to savour local dishes at Tobago’s restaurant by the seaside.

Picture: Supplied

Dreamy retreats

Explore hidden gems in the Western Cape beyond Cape Town. Just a few hours’ drive away lies Tsitsikamma National Park, a coastal forest playground for ziplining, hiking, and canoeing. Wellness practitioners in the area offer year-round private retreats.

These retreats include activities such as cold water immersion, yoga, meditation, and nature exploration. Guests can also enjoy nearby outdoor adventures such as hiking, river swimming, and even bouldering or coastineering – descending mountainsides into the ocean.

At night, venture into the dark for a spectacular stargazing experience, far from the city lights.

Uncovered secrets

Legends have it that secret tunnels were carved during the construction of Cape Town’s catchment systems.

While some claim these tunnels were used for smuggling during the prohibition era, their original purpose was to supply fresh mountain water to docked ships dating back to 1652.

Today, these abandoned tunnels have become popular adventure spots, some even passing under landmarks like the Company Gardens.

Joining a guided tour is recommended both to avoid getting lost and to hear the fascinating stories behind these tunnels’ 400-year history.

Picture: Supplied

Bumpy rides

Add some excitement to your Cape Town bucket list with white river rafting, bobsledding, water slides, and sea kayaking.

Local kayakers often share amazing encounters with dolphins, seals, fish, sharks, and even whales. You can enjoy these sights from the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s deck, says Papy Mingashanga, Guest Relations Manager.

Paragliding is available daily from spots like Signal Hill, Lion’s Head, and Table Mountain.

In the summer, plan early to avoid the harsh sun, and research which activities are suitable for kids or adults. Look out for discounts and accommodations near your chosen adventures.

