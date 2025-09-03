These BMW, Ford, and Hino vehicles hit by recall over increased accident risk

'Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership.'

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall for five different car models due to manufacturing errors made by the manufacturers. These issues can cause accidents and injuries; therefore, it is important to check if your car is affected by the recall.

The five cars being recalled are the BMW X3, Ford Mustang, Ford Transit Custom, and Hino 500 Series. “A small fix can prevent a big risk,” said the NCC.

“Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.”

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

High risk of accidents

The consumer watchdog can issue a recall if a product is deemed unsafe for the public.

Ford Motor Company has been known for recalling one of its cars over the past weeks. In this recall, the manufacturer is recalling the Ford Mustang cars made available for sale from 2021 to 2022.

The recall is due to a low-pressure fuel pump, which, over time, may cause a loss of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. “An engine stall while driving increases the risk of an accident,” added the NCC.

“The affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to a failure in the low-pressure fuel pump. Loss of fuel pressure and flow can result from internal contamination of the jet pump, particularly in low fuel conditions, and from reduced internal clearances of the fuel pump, leading to increased internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock.”

No airbag during accidents

Ford is also recalling its Transit Custom model due to a defect in the airbag. The cars affected by this issue were made available from 2024 to 2025.

“On the affected vehicles, the passenger’s airbag needs to be replaced as a filter within the inflator might not meet the thickness specification.

“In the event of an accident that can cause airbag deployment, the filter can block the gas, stopping it from moving through the inflator.”

BMW recall

One brand that hardly issues product recalls is BMW, however, the manufacturer is now recalling its X3 (G45) series cars.

“The two outer head restraints on the rear seats of the affected vehicles were not manufactured correctly.

“In the event of an accident, it is possible that the support function may be compromised, and the outer head restraints on the rear seat may not provide the required protection. This may cause severe injuries as parts of the head restraint could knock or dislodge.”

Polos made in May

The NCC stated that Volkswagen of South Africa (VWSA) reported an issue with the rear axle in its Polo models made available from 19 to 23 May 2025, prompting the recall.

“This is due to the rear axle, which was not bolted to the body with the necessary torque. As a result, this can lead to the bolts detaching and, in the worst case, dislodgement of the rear axle and loss of control when driving.”

Another brand that rarely issues product recalls is Hino. However, it recently informed the NCC that its 500 series buses may have been manufactured with a drag link that was not torqued correctly, and in some cases, split pins may be missing.

“These components are critical to the steering system. This fault may cause a loss of steering control while the bus is in motion. The affected vehicles were made available between 5 July 2018 and 12 August 2025.”

