Mercedes-Benz recalls 102 cars due to steering wheel issue

Mercedes-Benz South Africa is recalling two of its models due to an issue with the bolting of the steering.

The German carmaker warned the issue might lead to a loss of the car’s steerability, increasing the risk of an accident.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued a recall notice on Thursday afternoon. The NCC protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

Affected Mercedes-Benz cars

The affected models are Mercedes-Benz EQE-295 and GLC-254. The NCC said there are four EQE-295 and 98 GLC-254 cars being recalled, totalling 102. These cars were sold in South Africa between 2022 and 2025.

“According to Mercedes-Benz, the bolting of the steering coupling might not meet specifications. In this case, the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering rack might loosen over time.

“As a result of the defect, this might lead to a loss of the vehicle’s steerability, increasing the risk of an accident.”

Mercedes-Benz will fix for free

The NCC advises owners of these cars to contact any Mercedes-Benz authorised dealership for a check and a replacement or repair of the affected component.

“Consumers are reminded that product recalls are crucial for safety; thus, it is essential for them to act swiftly. The NCC is actively monitoring all ongoing recalls in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act.”

Ford recalls

Another brand that has issued massive car recalls is Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA). In August, Ford issued a recall totalling 21 777 affected cars.

The recall included Ranger, Mustang, EcoSport, Everest, and Transit Custom models.

One of the most concerning issues was that the parts needed to repair the cars are currently unavailable.

To check if your Ford has been affected by any of the recalls, you can visit the Ford website here and enter your VIN number in the search bar.

